SBB Research Group is pleased to recognize three Chicago-area charities as the March 2021 finalists of its monthly COVID-19 Grant program. The finalists (listed in alphabetical order) this month all focus on the well-being of children and families:

Beacon Place (Waukegan) is a neighborhood community center that provides enriching and fulfilling experiences to promote critical life skills such as collaboration, accountability, and integrity.

(Waukegan) is a neighborhood community center that provides enriching and fulfilling experiences to promote critical life skills such as collaboration, accountability, and integrity. Bounce Children's Foundation (Deerfield) transforms the lives of chronically ill children with a supportive community and fun programming that provides a break from doctor visits and painful therapies.

(Deerfield) transforms the lives of chronically ill children with a supportive community and fun programming that provides a break from doctor visits and painful therapies. IMD Guest House (Chicago) provides comfortable, temporary lodging for patients and their families who must travel to Chicago for complex, long-term medical treatment.

Representatives from each of these nonprofits will have the opportunity to discuss their mission with the Chicago-area investment firm's staff via videoconference. SBB Research Group's employees will vote to allocate the grant awards, with each finalist to receive at least a $1,000 donation.

Last month, the Automotive Mentoring Group (AMG) received $5,000 to help young men and women escape gang violence by providing them the opportunity to learn the art of classic car and motorcycle restoration. In addition, Aspiritech, which employs over 120 men and women on the autism spectrum in the field of software quality assurance, received $3,000 to empower neurodivergent individuals.

Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is encouraged to apply at https://sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005740/en/

Contacts:

Katie Lach

Organization: SBB Research Group

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant