ACCESSWIRE
18.03.2021 | 17:20
Yuan Pay Group LLC: Yuan Pay Group Releases Annual Report and Growth Projections

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / The Yuan Pay Group has entered, reestablished and become the new face of the cryptocurrency sector. It has recently released its annual report and growth projections for the year 2021.

The revenue growth of the Yuan Pay Group has a steady rise of 27% on a year-on-year basis. Yuan Pay Group has continuously surpassed projections and has increased the economic profitability of their client's portfolio for years.

The Digital Yuan and Yuan Pay Coin have become the flagship products of the Yuan Pay Group for their continued positive growth. The Yuan Pay Coin has increased by 113% since its inception, while the Digital Yuan has grown by 271% at an annualized rate.

The growing customer base now has over 100,000 active daily users and was primarily led by organic word-of-mouth growth and a successful paid lead acquisition strategy. Most conservative growth projections have the Yuan Pay Coin and the Digital Yuan expanding by three to four times in roughly the same time period in the future.

The main difference between pioneering firms, such as Yuan Pay Group, and older institutions, is that Yuan Pay Group looks at innovative technologies that have become the focal point of the growing technological community. Instead of harboring the outdated strategies that handcuff investors, Yuan Pay Group has become a beacon of trailblazing and revolutionary ideas that start with patience and lead into extreme growth and prosperity.

Even with the healthy outlook of the Yuan Pay Group, skepticism is still prevalent. However, if numbers tell the true story, then skeptics need to take harder look at the history and the projected future of Yuan Pay Group. The average stock market return is about 10% per year which means that for every $100 investment, an average yearly return would be $110. However, Yuan Pay Coin would have netted a $211 return and the Digital Yuan would have resulted in a whopping $371 gain.

The Yuan Pay Group has been able to capitalize on the growth of the crypto currency market and has become an emerging force in the global economy.

Media contact

Company: Yuan Pay Group LLC
Contact: Julia König, Media Representative
Email: info@yuanpaygroup.com
Website: https://yuanpaygroup.com/

SOURCE: Yuan Pay Group LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/636308/Yuan-Pay-Group-Releases-Annual-Report-and-Growth-Projections

