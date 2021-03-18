Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.03.2021
Über 150 g/t Gold! Das ist die Aktie, die 2021 alle beeindrucken sollte!
WKN: A2QCP2 ISIN: US4858371085 Ticker-Symbol: TWDA 
ACCESSWIRE
18.03.2021 | 17:32
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $13.5 Million Bought Deal Offering for Kaspien Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $13.5 Million Bought Deal Offering for Kaspien Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN).

About Kaspien Holdings, Inc.

Kaspien is a leading eCommerce growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Google Shopping, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 2008 in Spokane, Wash., Kaspien has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for Kaspien partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, the Spokane-based company has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, ZippyPaws and others. For more information, visit kaspien.com.

About Aegis Capital Corp.

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email InvestmentBanking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010

www.aegiscapcorp.com

This communication has been prepared by Aegis Capital Corporation for distribution to Aegis Capital Corporation's clientele. This communication is not intended for public dissemination and the recipient is prohibited from sharing this information. This communication has been prepared for institutional - accounts, as defined within FINRA Rule 4512(c), who (1) are capable of evaluating investment risks independently, both in general and with regard to all transactions and investment strategies involving a security or securities; and (2) will exercise independent judgment in evaluating the recommendations of any broker - dealer or its associated persons. This communication is not a product of Aegis Capital Corporation Research Department. Aegis Capital Corporation., Member FINRA, SIPC.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/636312/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-135-Million-Bought-Deal-Offering-for-Kaspien-Holdings-Inc-NASDAQKSPN

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
