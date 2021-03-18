HRIS Software Launched by California HR Consulting Firm Bizhaven

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Today, California based HR consulting firm Bizhaven is thrilled to announce the Beta Testing launch of our Human Resources Information System (HRIS)!

What's so great about an HRIS?

Well, it's actually pretty powerful stuff…

Because an HRIS enhances yet simplifies your employee management by being a user-friendly, ultimate one-stop-shop for housing employee data!

Specifically designed to place a direct focus on maximizing your human capital, Bizhaven's HRIS system works its 'magic' by efficiently and effectively obtaining your employees' crucial performance data through:

Goal setting

Performance tracking

Training

And so much more!



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFzX7s-fo_I

You might be asking… how can you get "your hands" on this HRIS?

The Beta version of the software will be released through well-known nutrition giant, Trifecta, along with a handful of other Sacramento-based businesses with the goal of a full release later this year. So stay tuned!

"HR systems are notoriously complicated. Our goal with Bizhaven's HRIS was to create a beautiful user-friendly platform that brought us back to the basics. That way, whether you are tech-savvy or not, you still get what you need from an employee management and reporting standpoint but doesn't intimidate the admin or employee and is still fun to use." said Alex Wicks, Bizhaven CEO.

Here's a list of the performance-boosting features to be released with Beta:

Employee Records - It's vital to maintain total security of sensitive employee information - HRIS's easy-to-use electric file cabinet helps ensure such critical info is never lost, misplaced, or stolen.

Performance - Encouraging participation and driving metrics means positive results. With HRIS you'll be able to assign, track, and view individual and company goals to encourage employee engagement and provide them with motivation to perform their very best.

In addition, with HRIS you'll be able to schedule regular check-ins with employees (consistency leads to success) or to schedule an individual employee's annual review (it's this sort of effective communication which clarifies expectations between your leadership team and its employees).

Survey - Surveys allow you to successfully weigh in on your employees' thoughts and opinions. HRIS allows you to create custom surveys or select from a robust library of templates specific to the administrator's needs to achieve a solid handle on what your employees are thinking and feeling.

But this is only the start…because the global results of your employee satisfaction are tracked and displayed on the dashboard, providing a clear, easy-to-process assessment of "where" everyone on your team is at.

Very valuable stuff.

Training - With this feature, you'll be able to specifically assign and track training to an individual employee, department, or entire company according to your company needs. In fact, HRIS actually provides you with a library of HR and Safety training to better company morale and meet state requirements.

Library - No more burning valuable time hunting down forms - the HRIS Library feature allows you to easily access downloadable HR and Safety forms or even fill them out directly within the system!

Leave Request - Request leave or time-off with identified dates that will notify your supervisor to be approved or rejected.

E-Signatures - Save precious time and costly paper by signing documents electronically.

Bizhaven's tech team will be working closely with the Beta testers to ensure the system is fully optimized for the full release later this year.

About Bizhaven

Bizhaven is a Sacramento-based firm that provides an all-inclusive HR and Safety resource, making compliance simple for business. Bizhaven offers premium, white-glove solutions that keep you up-to-date with both state and federal laws by partnering with highly-trained HR and Safety professionals who do the work for you. Our business partners come on-site, consult, coach, and provide you the appropriate tools to effectively run your business and better protect yourself. Follow Bizhaven on Facebook - LinkedIn - Instagram - YouTube - Google

