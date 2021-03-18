Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.03.2021
PR Newswire
18.03.2021 | 18:16
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Monthly Summary

PR Newswire

London, March 18

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GPI72

Monthly Summary as at 28 February 2021

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

18 March 2021

