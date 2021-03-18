Link Global Technologies Inc.: Link Global Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement with Starco Fuels for a Supply of Generation Equipment to Provide up to 40 MW to Projects in Canada and USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ("LINK" or the "Company"), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining and data hosting operations, is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 15, 2021 with Starco Fuels LLC ("Starco") for a supply of up to 40 megawatts (MW) of generators for Bitcoin mining operations in Canada and the United States.

Under the terms in the Agreement, Starco has agreed to be responsible for the acquisition, transport, and installation of generators with the first 5 MW, of which 2.5 MW will be delivered within the first 30 days and 2.5 MW delivered within the next 30 days. LINK has agreed to be responsible for the gas supply and all other aspects of the transaction including without limitation: site preparation, delivery of and linkage to the gas supply, transmission lines, Bitcoin container connections, and operation and maintenance of the generators to OEM specifications, including all personnel.

With the addition of Starco's equipment, Link will have the following operations in Alberta and overall power generating capacity:

3.75 MW - Eastern Alberta Site

5 MW - Western Alberta Site 1

10 MW - Western Alberta Site 2

40 MW - Starco-supplied Sites

Link President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Jenkins commented, "We are pleased to be moving forward with Starco. Completing this agreement will more than double our power generation for Bitcoin Mining to 58.75 MW, moving us closer to our goal of providing 100 MW of power by the end of 2021. With Starco, we also plan to strategically expand our operations beyond the Canadian border and into the United States as we have previously announced."

About Starco Fuels LLC

Starco Fuels LLC, established in 2012, is a privately owned company headquartered in Southeast Texas, USA. Starco has a diverse team with over 80 years of combined experience in gas, entrepreneurship, management, legislation, and distribution industries. Starco is one of many successful businesses under the leadership of Mr. Tahir Javid. Mr. Javed is a business magnate, investor, and philanthropist. Mr. Javed has developed a vertically-integrated corporate enterprise across wholesale, retail, healthcare services, real estate, and agriculture sectors and currently employs thousands of people across the globe.

About Link Global Technologies Inc.

Link is engaged in the business of providing infrastructure and operating expertise for digital mining operations. Link's objectives include locating and securing, for lease and option to purchase, properties with access to low-cost reliable power and deploying this low-cost power to conduct digital mining and supply energy and infrastructure for other data-hosting services.

