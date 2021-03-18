entire digital: Contents: A $6M Series A Raise for the Startup Uses Cutting-Edge AI Technology to Create and Disseminate Content

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Contents has raised $6M investment, the tech marketing company which, thanks to artificial intelligence, analyzes data and creates native level multilingual content attractive to users and search engines. Not only this, the platform has implemented innovative tools for trend discovery for publishers and e-commerce companies. The investment allows Contents (already present in the USA, Spain, France, United Kingdom and Italy) to continue being at the forefront of technological change in the rich industry that is Content Creation.

The company was founded by Massimiliano Squillace, a serial tech entrepreneur with already five exits under his belt and deep international expertise behind him. Squillace's exits include: Nano Publishing to Excite and his partner role in the sale of OLX, founded by Fabrice Grinda, to Naspers.

The Contents.com platform revolutionizes the approach to content creation by providing crucial tools, through Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, for content creation and distribution, from trend analysis to automatic text generation through NLG. The technology, based on the A.I. and Natural Language Generation, allows for the automatic generation of content without human intervention. The proprietary algorithm is integrated into a single environment that guarantees the rapid and intuitive use of tools available thanks to its easy-to-use interface. To date, Contents.com has 100k users globally, 500 data sources integrated daily, 3 billion data pints processed per month and 3 million E-commerce stores monitored per hour.

"When searching for an investor, don't just look for capital, look for the right people. This is what guided us in this round and we are thrilled to have found the perfect partners to accelerate our growth. The funding from this round will be used to further reinforce Contents' operations in Europe but, above all, strengthen its presence in the United States and South America and expand in the APAC market. Our ambition is great, and our impact will be even more so," explains CEO and founder Massimiliano Squillace.

The lead investor of Contents' capital increase is Sinergia Venture Fund, a fund of Synergo Capital SGR S.p.A. ("Synergo Capital"), an independent asset management company that, since 2004, has been managing alternative investment funds with total AuM of €1.3 Billion (approximately $1.6 billion).

Synergo Capital specializes in investments in Italian SMEs founded and managed by successful entrepreneurs looking for both strategic and financial support to accelerate growth of their companies and seize development opportunities in the international markets.

"Contents is our first and perfect investment for Sinergia Venture Fund: we found in Massimiliano Squillace and his team a competent, cohesive and complementary team and in the content automation and AI-driven platform the technological edge we seek in our investments. In a global communications market worth over $600Bn in which Digital outperformed all other media in 2020, Contents has the technology solutions and the skills to help companies get the highest return on investment from their marketing campaigns," says Simone Cremonini, Board member of Synergo Capital and managing partner of Sinergia Venture Fund together with Giacomo Picchetto.

"In an increasingly data-driven world, tools are needed more than ever to help understand the extent of data the extent of data in terms of innovation and freedom of their use. This is understanding is what made it natural to work alongside Simone Cremonini and Giacomo Picchetto of Synergo Capital who have always invested in highly innovative projects," Massimiliano Squillace concludes.

Contents was represented by attorney Alberto Greco of Studio Russo De Rosa, who also represented the company in previous financing and crowdfunding rounds. Alberto Greco, associate of Studio Russo De Rosa, specializes in M&A and acquisition financing transactions and debt restructuring and turnaround situations.

Synergo Capital was represented by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP by a team led Partner Attilio Mazzilli and Managing Associate Livia Maria Pedroni, who assisted Synergo Capital on all transaction structure and legal matters, and by Studio Spada & Partners, Partner Paolo Mandelli and Partner Antonio Zecca, who assisted Synergo Capital on financial and tax matters.

About CONTENTS

Contents is a tech marketing company that has developed a proprietary software platform that allows its users, through its advanced data analysis and machine learning algorithms, to rapidly produce digital content on various topics and in a variety of languages, without compromising quality. The platform integrates modules for the analysis of online trends and competitors, for tracking user behavior and thus powers Natural Language Processing and Natural Language Generation modules for the generation of AI-based content. Contents operates through two business lines: (1) Contents Media is the business unit that uses proprietary technology to produce and enhance innovative online publishing projects; (2) Contents.com is the business unit that develops and makes it available in SaaS mode for client companies. The company operates through a team of 50 people and is currently operational in London, Milan, Paris, Madrid and Las Vegas.

About SYNERGO CAPITAL

Synergo Capital is an independent asset manager founded in 2004 managing closed-end investment funds through multi-disciplinary investment teams. Synergo Capital operates through its Milan office. Over the course of its nearly twenty-year history, Synergo Capital has raised and divested two funds and assumed the management, through secondary transactions, three funds, managing total assets for € 1.3 billion. Synergo Capital is an asset manager specialized in investments in Italian SMEs established and managed by entrepreneurs who wish to access financial and strategic support with the aim of sustainably increasing value by taking advantage of opportunities on international markets. Synergo Capital recently established Sinergia III, the first Italian private equity fund with a focus on the internationalization of Italian SMEs to the United States and Sinergia Venture Fund, the first Italian venture capital fund dedicated to innovative scale-ups with taxation facilitated for investors in certain cases. The Synergo Capital team stands out for its track record, for the wide spectrum of professional skills, and for the perfect mix of experience and training.

