Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia Hartford", "Belgravia" or the "Company") today announced an update on its Autumn Resources listing activities.

The Board of Autumn Resources is continuing to make progress in terms of moving forward with its public listing plans and two financing rounds, including the public offering, which Belgravia will be the lead investor on both rounds. Autumn Resources will announce the offering documents and the appointment of its financial institution selection. The Board of Autumn Resources is expediating the process of the prospectus and financing activities.

Mr. Joseph Victor Cacciatore has been appointed as an advisor to the Board of Directors of Autumn Resources. Mr. Cacciatore is a fourth-generation real estate developer from Chicago, IL, and a graduate of DePaul University. He started his career at the Cacciatore family-owned Lakeside Bank and currently advises the Chicago Media Angels and the Kanye West finance committee. Mr. Cacciatore is also an advisor to Belgravia Hartford.

Autumn Resources is currently seeking further assets in addition to the Currie project to build a multi level platform of junior exploration properties. Once definitive agreements are signed, further announcements will be made.

Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO of Belgravia Hartford, said "Belgravia Hartford remains a major shareholder of Autumn Resources holding over five million shares representing approximately 69% ownership. A detailed capital structure of this holding will be made available upon the completion of both financing rounds leading to public listing, which will identify the valuation for the Belgravia Hartford portfolio."

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is a Canadian publically traded investment holding company which invests in public and private companies in legal jurisdictions and under the rule of law. Belgravia Hartford and its investment holdings are high risk business ventures and expose shareholders to financial risks.

