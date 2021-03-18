Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - Alchemy Acquisition Corporation (AAC), a global merchant banking firm, announced today that it is expanding its operations to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada with new office openings. AAC Chairman - Bill Yuan, will lead the Vancouver office as well as spearhead the firm's expansion into additional G-7 locations across Asia and Europe. Mr. Yuan chairs the firm's Corporate Governance and Compensation Committees in addition to holding day-to-day responsibility as Group Head leading Renewables and TMT-S sector coverage.

Commenting on the expansion, AAC Managing Partner - Henry Huang stated, "Alchemy has selected Vancouver B.C. as a location to expand and bolster North American capital coverage. This office will serve as a strategic hub to facilitate activity across both our principal investing and global advisory business lines. Mr. Yuan and I will work closely to maintain the firm's relationships with first-tier institutional investors globally including: sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance companies, state plans, endowments, foundations, private equity firms, corporate institutional investors and family offices. We look forward to establishing a deep long-term presence as a responsible steward of capital and advisor to public and private institutions domiciled in Canada."

BILL YUAN - BIO

Mr. Yuan currently serves as Chairman Emeritus of CURE Pharmaceutical - in this position, he plays an active role with special responsibilities to the organization's board of directors. Mr. Yuan was most recently Chairman & CEO of Fortress Hill Holdings, an Asia-based investment banking firm. With over 30 years of experience in global finance, he has served as a key strategist and advisor to multi-national institutions including Amgen Corp., Biogen, Comcast NBCUniversal, GE Capital, Warner Brothers Studios, News Corp/Star TV/BSkyB/20th Century Fox and Philip Morris (completed $2.6 billion merger), as well as Asian institutions that include Sina.net/Sina.com, Shanghai Petrochemicals, Jinlia Pharmaceutical and Tsingtao Beer Corp. Mr. Yuan has also successfully closed multiple Media, Entertainment and Sports (MES) transactions in major-league sports including the Arizona Diamondbacks (MLB), Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), San Diego Padres (MLB), Miami Heat (NBA), Golden State Warriors (NBA) and San Antonio Talons (AFL).

In 1995, Mr. Yuan led Merrill Lynch Asset Management Asia and concurrently served as Chairman of Merrill Lynch's Global Asset Allocation Committee, managing one of the largest pension/retirement funds in the world (largest in Asia) with $488 billion in Total AUM. Simultaneously, he was Chairman and Chief Investment Officer/Portfolio Manager of the $1.2 billion AmerAsia Hedge Fund domiciled in Asia with special emphasis on Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT). Prior to that, Mr. Yuan served as Senior Vice President and Co-Manager at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Portfolio Management Corporation, with dual functions as co-head of the Capital Markets Derivative Team, and Chairman of the Technology Investment Management & Executive Policy Committee. He began his finance career at Goldman Sachs as an investment banker in mergers & acquisitions. Mr. Yuan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Cornell University and attended Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School as a Mason Fellow.

ABOUT ALCHEMY

Alchemy Acquisition Corp. is a global merchant banking firm with deep industry expertise that specializes in principal investments, private placements and global advisory. The firm transacts primarily across three sectors: (1) Real Estate & Infrastructure, (2) Technology, Media, Telecommunications and Sports (TMT-S) and (3) Renewables. Alchemy also advises its clients globally on strategic and financial matters including mergers and acquisitions, restructurings and capital formation.

