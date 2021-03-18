CLC and NCAA(R) Encourage Fans to Avoid Counterfeits When Buying Merchandise for the 2021 Men's and Women's Division I Basketball Championships(R)

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / While in-person attendance at this year's NCAA® Men's and Women's Division I Basketball Championships may be limited, the NCAA and its exclusive trademark licensing partner, CLC, warn fans that counterfeiters may still try to take advantage of the excitement surrounding the games to sell unlicensed merchandise.

Though elevated health and safety precautions have limited official fan events surrounding the men's games in Indianapolis and the women's games in San Antonio, it is important fans make sure they are only purchasing officially licensed merchandise authorized by the NCAA and the participating schools. As potential counterfeiters will also target fans through social media and digital marketplaces, CLC's enforcement staff will be working to address online counterfeit issues as they arise.

"The Championships may look different this year, but the passion fans have for the teams hasn't changed. Counterfeiters look to capitalize on that excitement by selling what is often incorrect and inferior merchandise," said Cory Moss, CEO of CLC. "We encourage fans to purchase licensed merchandise that will be a lasting memory of their team's Championship appearance."

When purchasing NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Championship merchandise, fans should look for the following identifiers to ensure the merchandise they purchase is officially licensed:

All merchandise should bear the name of the authorized licensee on the product, either in the form of a hangtag, a neck label, or screen-printed directly on the garment.

All officially licensed merchandise should display the NCAA "Officially Licensed Product" hologram somewhere on the product or hangtag.

The merchandise should depict the NCAA and participating universities' marks in a tasteful manner, consistent with the designs and school depictions approved by the NCAA and participating institutions.

The tag on the garment should be intact. A torn or missing tag is evidence of a second-hand garment, one that probably would not meet the stringent quality standards put in place by the NCAA and the participating institutions.

This year, 32 companies are licensed to produce merchandise bearing NCAA marks. New companies added this year include Tommy Bahama, Logo Brands, Winning Streak Sports, and face-covering manufacturer Co-Protect. Royalties generated from the sale of officially licensed championship products are returned to the NCAA and participating institutions to support scholarships and other vital programs and initiatives.

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being, and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. The NCAA is proud to have AT&T, Capital One, and Coca-Cola as official corporate champions and the following elite companies as official corporate partners: Aflac, Buffalo Wild Wings, Buick, Geico, Great Clips, Invesco, Lowes, Marriott Bonvoy, Nabisco, Nissan, Pizza Hut, Reese's, Uber Eats, Unilever and Wendy's.

About CLC

CLC is the nation's leading collegiate trademark licensing company with a mission to elevate college brands through insight and innovation. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-based, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CLC is guided by values to serve others, build trust, lead well, innovate often, and be passionate. Founded in 1981, CLC is a part of Learfield IMG College, the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics.

For more information, Contact:

Tammy Purves, CLC

770-799-3275

tammy.purves@clc.com

SOURCE: CLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636347/CLC-and-NCAAR-Encourage-Fans-to-Avoid-Counterfeits-When-Buying-Merchandise-for-the-2021-Mens-and-Womens-Division-I-Basketball-ChampionshipsR