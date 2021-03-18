Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.03.2021
Über 150 g/t Gold! Das ist die Aktie, die 2021 alle beeindrucken sollte!
PR Newswire
18.03.2021 | 21:04
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eartheater Photographed By Jackson Verges On Cover Of King Kong Fetish Edition

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King Kong, an independent, biannual print magazine dedicated to showcasing the work of ground-breaking artists, designers, models, musicians and image-makers from every corner of the world, today published its Fetish Edition featuring multi-instrumentalist, composer and vocalist Eartheater photographed by Parsons School of Design Graduate and Ryan McGinley Intern Jackson Verges.

King Kong Logo

King Kong Issue 11 Available Now

Jackson Verges is an up-and-coming young photographer working out of Brooklyn, NY. Jackson is an Army Brat born on Fort Carson, Colorado inspired by his surroundings and entering the art world initially as a landscape photographer. After graduating from Parsons, Jackson's fine art explorations have diversified substantially. As a commercial photographer, Jackson has worked for some of the biggest names in fashion.

Jackson Verges
jacksonverges@gmail.com
+1 214 263 8131

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459463/King_Kong_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
