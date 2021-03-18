DGAP-News: Villeroy & Boch AG / Schlagwort(e): Fusionen & Übernahmen

Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch bestätigt: Keine Gespräche mehr mit Ideal Standard



18.03.2021 / 22:12

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





E-Mail: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com Die Villeroy & Boch AG bestätigt, dass keine Gespräche mehr mit Ideal Standard über eine mögliche Akquisition stattfinden.Villeroy & Boch verfolgt weiterhin das Ziel, nachhaltig profitables Wachstum für den Konzern auch über Akquisitionen sicherzustellen. Dazu prüfen wir auch künftig Optionen, die mit unseren Zielvorstellungen übereinstimmen.Katrin MayHead of PRTel: +49 (0) 68 64 81 27 14E-Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.comSusanne ReiterHead of Corporate Treasury and Investor RelationsTel: +49 (0) 68 64 81 12 27E-Mail: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com

