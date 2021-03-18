DGAP-News: Villeroy & Boch AG
Die Villeroy & Boch AG bestätigt, dass keine Gespräche mehr mit Ideal Standard über eine mögliche Akquisition stattfinden.
Villeroy & Boch verfolgt weiterhin das Ziel, nachhaltig profitables Wachstum für den Konzern auch über Akquisitionen sicherzustellen. Dazu prüfen wir auch künftig Optionen, die mit unseren Zielvorstellungen übereinstimmen.
