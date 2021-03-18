Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - LOOPShare Ltd. (TSXV: LOOP) (OTC Pink: LPPPF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("LOOPShare") announces that it and the lender have agreed to extend the maturity date for its outstanding $300,000 principal amount convertible debentures (the "Debentures") to September 18, 2021. In connection with the extension, the underlying detachable share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") will also have their maturity date extended to September 18, 2021.

Please refer to LOOPShare's press releases dated February 4, 2020, March 18, 2020 and March 19, 2020 for additional details on the terms of the Debentures and Warrants. The extension of the maturity date of the Debentures, and expiry date of the Warrants, is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

