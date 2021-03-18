Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company") announces the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The annual report can be downloaded from the Company's website www.frontline.bm or from the link below. Additionally, shareholders can request a hard copy of our complete audited financial statements free of charge by writing us at:

PO Box HM 1593, Par-la-Ville Place

Hamilton HM 08

Bermuda

or send an e-mail to ir@frontmgt.no

March 18, 2021

Frontline Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions should be directed to:

Lars H. Barstad: Interim Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 37

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 76

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment