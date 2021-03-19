Cheat Code ALGO: How Two Traders Developed a Trading Software Taking the Market by Storm by Helping New Investors Out-Trade the Pros

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Francis Kway and Jehu Graham founded Cheat Code ALGO in 2020 as a trend trading system sharing education and trading insight to beginner, intermediate, and experienced traders looking to profit from the market. Since its conception, the founders have seen unprecedented growth in the trading accounts of their members, as well as in the number of members enrolled in their community, signs indicating a first-of-its-kind shift in the market favoring the individual investor.

Cheat Code ALGO Co-Founders, Francis and Jehu, PC: Derrick Arthur

2020 saw the biggest influx of individual investors entering the stock market in history. Experiencing a 4% growth, the number of solo day traders jumped from 15.5% in 2019 to 19.5% in 2020 according to research from The Wall Street Journal.

In fact, the past ten years have seen the number of individuals investing on their behalf more than double in the U.S. equity trading market.

Why is it that we are all of a sudden seeing explosive growth amongst solo investors in this high-risk high-reward sector?

Because, it is easier than ever - and individual investors who understand the market are seeing massive returns as a result.

For Francis Kway and Jehu Graham, the founders of Cheat Code ALGO, this has made their business one of the hottest offerings available for new and experienced investors alike.

What is Cheat Code ALGO?

As a trend trading system, Cheat Code ALGO is an online platform providing members with expert market insight through sharing accurate buy & sell signals, trend confirmation, take profit & stop-loss levels, and dual oscillators.

In other words, Cheat Code ALGO is providing beginner investors all the information they need to know to get in on the (booming) action.

Buy & sell signals advising new investors

But it isn't just a tool for beginners. Seasoned traders who don't require as much hand-holding are amongst those singing the platform's praise given its ability to predict trends that provide profits.

With the barriers to getting started being the lowest they have ever been, millions of individuals are opening their own trading accounts, buying and selling stocks on their smartphone from the comfort of their couch.

But, much like a first bike-riding experience, disaster is imminent without guidance, practice, and the assistance of training wheels. For the millions of new investors that are currently teetering on their brand new bicycles, Cheat Code ALGO is the observant parent carefully teaching beginners how to best enjoy the ride while avoiding wipeouts.

The Key to Success: Education

"We encourage education above all else," shared co-founder Francis. "New investors should not jump on whatever trend is hot. Instead, what we provide is the educational fundamentals for very little that can help investors of all experiences immediately make money."

Cheat Code ALGO members are provided with not only a library of material to help them make educated trading decisions, but also with 4 weekly group calls sharing strategies and market insight. Members can then ask follow-up questions on the Discord community, consisting of over 3000 members spanning a variety of experience levels.

The platform, which encourages participation through the interactive question and answer model, is a popular place for those new to the market to connect with seasoned traders who are keen on sharing their expertise.

This emphasis on education took one first-time trader from $1000 to $284,000 over 6 months.

"When this one member came to us back in the summer," recalled co-founder Jehu, "he was pretty honest about his lack of knowledge in the market, but expressed how eager he was to learn. He started by putting $1000 into a trading account and just from the guidance of the platform and his ability to show up, he was able to turn that $1000 into $24,000. He later re-invested the $24,000 at the beginning of 2021, and saw that grow to $284,000."

Though success stories such as this rely on a favorable market, they are not that uncommon when it comes to the members of the Cheat Code ALGO community.

"The strategies we teach are solid," explained Francis, "we just put a little spin on it to help members gain the returns we know are available."

In demonstrating the success of their service, the co-founders put $2000 into a test account in early fall. They followed the same advice they were giving to the new investors within the Cheat Code ALGO community, and within 24 days the $2000 turned to $100,000.

The high returns that members are experiencing are not the product of risky investment decisions that "might" pay off, but rather the result of the founders' relentless emphasis on education.

The Rise of the Individual Investor

For founders Francis and Jehu, their ability to create their own wealth through understanding the stock market has changed their lives dramatically.

"I always thought I had to have a job - and I got into a certain routine, but once I realized my time was worth so much more, I was able to focus on where I was generating the most wealth - and it was not from my 9-5," shared Jehu.

"We're fed up with the typical way of doing things," added Francis, who entered the market at the age of 13 with $1000 and an interest in penny stocks. Today, the pair have both been trading full-time, making healthy profits from this decision, and inspiring others on how they too can achieve financial freedom through understanding the market.

"As we move into the future," Francis continued, "I think the marketplace is going to change radically. Ten years ago, the people who were in the marketplace were your older demographic and it was very difficult for traders like us to get involved. What we're currently seeing is a wealth of resources available to individual investors, encouraging their participation in an industry historically known for its high barriers to entry."

With society realizing the unprecedented financial benefits that can come from understanding and participating in the market, the next ten years are sure to prove interesting. Early adopters will benefit most from this change given their ability to maintain some distance between themselves and the massive influx of newbies predicted to enter the market in coming years.

For those looking to get in on the action before the small window of early-adopter opportunity closes, Cheat Code ALGO is guiding the way.

To start, simply:

Follow Cheat Code ALGO on Instagram Join the free community on their website Join the weekly calls Trade with confidence and support

Having officially launched in 2020, Cheat Code ALGO has experienced explosive growth, which is only predicted to increase. Those willing to invest in their financial education are investing in the success of their future, positioning themselves to be at the forefront of an industry-wide shift favoring the success of the individual investor.

Take control of your future by discovering the Cheat Code ALGO Community.

Media Contact:

Courtney James, Editor

info@mindfulmediapr.com

677-672-8882

www.mindfulmediapr.com

SOURCE: Cheat Code ALGO

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636384/How-Two-Traders-Developed-a-Trading-Software-Taking-the-Market-by-Storm-by-Helping-New-Investors-Out-Trade-the-Pros