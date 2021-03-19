Starbreeze enters co-publishing agreement with Koch Media for 2023 PAYDAY 3 launch

STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starbreeze ("Starbreeze") today announced a global co-publishing deal with the leading European publishing partner Koch Media GmbH ("Koch Media"), for the highly anticipated PAYDAY 3. The agreement provides for an estimated total investment exceeding 50 MEUR for both development and marketing of PAYDAY 3 including more than 18 months of post-launch "Games as a service", meaning continuous development, release of new content and marketing. With the co-publishing deal, the PAYDAY 3 project is fully financed. PAYDAY 3 is expected to launch during 2023.

Starbreeze remains the owner of the PAYDAY IP - one of the most successful game franchises in the world with more than 28 million installed base games to date - and will be responsible for the continued development of PAYDAY 3. The game marks the next major product for Starbreeze and will enable the company to further grow the PAYDAY IP-portfolio.

"We are excited to announce this exclusive long-term PAYDAY 3 co-publishing deal with Koch Media who shares our passion for the PAYDAY franchise and the "Games as a service" model. In addition to securing the continued development, this deal secures global publishing of PAYDAY 3 as well as the marketing efforts through the entire game life cycle. We now have a strong foundation for a successful launch of PAYDAY 3," said Tobias Sjögren, Acting CEO of Starbreeze.

With over 20 years of experience, Koch Media has positioned itself as a premier publisher of digital entertainment. Using its extensive global marketing and communications experience and networks, Koch Media will be responsible for publishing and marketing activities for PAYDAY 3 around the world.

"We are delighted to welcome Starbreeze as a new partner for our global publishing business. PAYDAY 3 is shaping up to be an incredible game. Based on what we've seen already, PAYDAY 3 is going to take the franchise to new heights and will delight PAYDAY fans as well as new audiences alike with innovative multiplayer gameplay", said Klemens Kundratitz, CEO, Koch Media Group.

PAYDAY 3 will be launched in a coordinated release on PC and consoles in 2023, with additional content and functionalities planned for long beyond the original release date.

