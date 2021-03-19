The South African Department of Energy has launched yesterday the fifth round of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP). It seeks to procure 1 GW of PV and 1.6 GW of wind power.South Africa's minister of mineral resources and energy, Gwede Mantashe, has launched yesterday the long-expected fifth round of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP). I am pleased to announce the first bidding round in response to the Section 34 Determination. The Request for Proposal (RFP) for the procurement of 2 600 megawatts under the Renewable ...

