The search for power system security has sparked an Australian first with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) confirming South Australian energy authorities switched off 67 MW of rooftop and large-scale solar PV at the weekend when electricity demand plunged to a near-record low.From pv magazine Australia AEMO said transmission authorities in South Australia had remotely switched off more than 10,000 rooftop solar systems and almost 30 MW of large-scale solar PV on Sunday afternoon with the state experiencing "near-record minimum demand levels for electricity from the grid" due in part ...

