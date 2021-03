Link Global Technologies Inc.: Link Global Technologies Signs LOI with Neptune Digital Assets Corp. for the Co-Development of a 5 MW Solar, Wind and Natural Gas Powered Bitcoin Mining Facility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / MARCH 19, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ("LINK" or the "Company"), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining and data hosting operations, is pleased to provide an update on its planned expansion into renewable energy mining. The Company has signed a letter of intent ("LOI") with Neptune Digital Assets Corporation ("Neptune") (TSXV:NDA)(OTC PINK:NPPTF)(FSE1NW) to co-develop a 5 megawatt ("MW") renewable energy Bitcoin ("BTC") mining facility in Alberta. This LOI follows shortly after the announcement on March 4, 2021, for LINK to procure and operate 1,500 Bitcoin mining machines for Neptune.

The new mining facility is a 50/50 joint venture between LINK and Neptune.

The location of the site will be in Alberta where LINK operates the majority of their BTC mining operations.

The operation will be powered by a combination of solar power, wind power and natural gas.

The signing of a definitive agreement is expected by early April with construction immediately following.

The addition of this 5 MW facility will bring LINK's secured output to 63.75 MW.

Link President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Jenkins commented, "This push for more renewable energy is wonderful as it is a necessity in an energy-intensive sector. LINK and Neptune are committed to incrementally lowering the impacts of Bitcoin mining. We are determined to prove that the future of mining digital currency can be done in a green way. We look at this as the beginning of expanding our footprint into renewable energy projects for digital currency mining."

Neptune's CEO Cale Moodie also commented, "We are very excited about our second venture with Link Global. We expect there to be substantial global pressure to develop sustainable Bitcoin mining operations around the world. We hope, as a team, to become a major powerhouse in carbon-neutral mining at low-cost and tapping carbon credits for exchange in that burgeoning marketplace."

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets aims to be a cryptocurrency leader with a diversified portfolio of investments and cryptocurrency operations across the digital asset ecosystem including bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (defi) and associated blockchain technologies.

About Link Global Technologies Inc.

Link is engaged in providing infrastructure and operating expertise for digital mining and data hosting operations. Link's objectives include locating and securing, for lease and option to purchase, properties with access to low-cost, reliable power, and deploying this low-cost power to conduct digital mining and supply clean energy and infrastructure for other data-hosting services.

