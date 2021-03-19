Jadestone Energy Inc.: Jadestone Energy Inc Announces Exercise of Options and Director Share Dealing

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) (the "Company" or "Jadestone"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, announces that on 19 March 2021, A. Paul Blakeley, a Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jadestone, exercised options over a total of 1,500,000 common shares ("New Shares"), being 500,000 common shares with the exercise price of CAD 0.49 per share and 1,000,000 common shares with the exercise price of CAD 0.47 per share.

Following his acquisition of the New Shares, Mr. Blakeley will hold a total of 4,232,798 common shares, which represents 0.91% of the Company's issued share capital.

The FCA notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation is appended below and gives further details on the transaction described above.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name: A. Paul Blakeley 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status: Executive Director, President and Chief Executive Officer (b) Initial notification/ amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name: Jadestone Energy Inc. (b) LEI: 254900E4GCXW63X26Q32 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:



Identification code: Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc.







ISIN: CA46989Q1000 (b) Nature of the transaction: Exercise of options to acquire a total of 1,500,000 common shares (c) Price(s) and volume(s): CAD 0.49 per share 500,000 options CAD 0.47 per share 1,000,000 options (d) Aggregated information:

- Aggregated volume:

- Price:

1,500,000 options

CAD 715,000.00 (e) Date of the transaction: 19 March 2021 (f) Place of the transaction: XLON

