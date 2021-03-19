American IRA, LLC: American IRA Publishes "Words of Warning" Before Diving into a Self-Directed IRA

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / What can an individual investor do to avoid common pitfalls when signing up for a Self-Directed IRA? A recent post published at the American IRA website deals with this specific subject, letting investors who are considering a Self-Directed IRA know what to learn before getting started. Although the Self-Directed IRA administration firm notes that many investors are able to figure out the Self-Directed IRA with little problems, the post is designed to help people considering a Self-Directed IRA for the first time.

In the article, the Self-Directed IRA administration firm tackles such concepts as what it means to avoid prohibited transactions. Prohibited transactions refer to those invalid transactions that are not allowed within a retirement account-specifically, the types of transactions that might be of some personal benefit to the account holder. Because retirement accounts are set up to be separate from personal accounts, it is vital for investors to understand these concepts before beginning investing with a Self-Directed IRA.

The post details what prohibited transactions refer to, and how investors might be able to avoid them. One simple rule of thumb is for investors to avoid working with "disqualified persons," or people the account holder personally knows. For example, an investor who purchases a piece of real estate with an IRA and then rents that real estate to a family member is engaging in a prohibited transaction outside the bounds of a retirement account.

"This post highlights how easy it can be to understand a Self-Directed IRA," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "But it's also important for investors to know exactly what will be involved. Taking control of one's own financial future is not something that happens overnight. But it is a powerful way for investors to feel like they have a greater say in their own financial destiny."

