



TOKYO, Mar 19, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, will successively launch 23 new models of residential-use air conditioners for the Japanese market starting April 1. The 2021 lineup comprises six models in the top-of-the-line S Series, featuring outstanding energy efficiency backed by a high Annual Performance Factor (APF); four models in the high-spec SK Series specifically engineered for use in cold regions; six models in the highperformance R Series, which can operate in synchronization with a humidifier; and seven models in the standard T Series. Together the 23 new models in four series provide comfortable living spaces for diverse lifestyles.All models in all series can be easily controlled remotely from a smartphone through connection to a wireless LAN interface (sold separately). They continue to incorporate filter holders made from a synthetic resin containing recycled tea leaves, a feature first introduced in the 2018 models. The filter holders are mass-produced at MHI Thermal Systems' factory in Thailand using this special resin, which was developed by the Japanese beverage company ITO EN, Ltd. This production system achieves a major advance in making effective use of resources.Other significant features of the new models include a "bio-clear" operating mode, in which enzymes and urea suppress pollutants trapped by a specially developed filter; an extra-powerful "JET airflow" operating mode; a "WARP" operating mode enabling rapid cooling or heating; a fully automatic airflow mode in which sensors control air volume and direction to ensure efficient, uniform room cooling or heating (S and SK Series); and a fully automatic airflow operating mode (R and T Series).The S and SK Series also come equipped with a motion sensor function that detects human movement and automatically adjusts the room temperature accordingly. These models reduce output when no one is present in order to avoid excessive cooling or heating, and stop automatically when the room has been unoccupied for a fixed period, helping to save energy. Air conditioners in the S and SK Series can also be Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Marunouchi Nijubashi Bldg., 3-2-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8332, Japan Email: mediacontact_global@mhi.co.jp Brand Magazine: spectra.mhi.com linked and synchronized for use with three models of the SHK Series of hybrid evaporative warm-mist humidifiers sold by MHI Group firm Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration Corporation. The air conditioner sends a control signal to the humidifier based on information from its humidity sensor, and the humidifier starts and stops automatically according to its humidity setting.The indoor units in the R and T Series are of compact dimensions, with a height of only 25cm, allowing for installation even in tight spaces such as above tall windows or below clipped ceilings. The exterior units for the smallest air conditioners are lighter in weight than previous models. The R Series comes equipped with the same hybrid evaporative warm-mist humidifier synchronization function as the S and SK Series.MHI Thermal Systems' 2021 lineup of 23 air conditioner models have been created to meet a wide range of user needs.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.