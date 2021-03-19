Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2021) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") wishes to report on recent activities in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Yesterday, Schlumberger New Energy Venture "announced the development of a lithium extraction pilot plant through its new venture, NeoLith Energy. The deployment of the pilot plant will be in Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA. The NeoLith Energy sustainable approach uses a differentiated direct lithium extraction (DLE) process to enable the production of high-purity, battery-grade lithium material while reducing the production time from over a year to weeks. This innovative process can create new market opportunities for lithium extraction and battery manufacturing economy and maximize the value of the lithium-rich resource base in Nevada with cutting-edge extraction technology.

The pilot plant's deployment is part of the Pure Energy Minerals agreement with Schlumberger New Energy for the development of its Nevada lithium brine property, using advanced technology to process the brine and extract high-purity lithium, maximizing the lithium resource recovery. Commissioning of the pilot plant will begin following receipt of all necessary permits. NeoLith Energy intends to begin operations before the end of 2021." Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources states, "This is one of the most significant advancements in Clayton Valley lithium to date. Having an energy giant of Schlumberger's magnitude moving forward with this pilot plant for lithium is a major development. Sienna has property in the deepest section of the brine deposit (see map) that Pure Energy and Schlumberger have an agreement on. Not only is this great news for the deepest section of the brine formation in this specific region of the Clayton Valley, but both President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau have recently committed to building an EV supply chain in North America at a time when the price for lithium has increased by close to 100% in the past 3 months. The Clayton Valley of Nevada is the preeminent lithium address in North America, and we are very excited about how the future of Clayton Valley is playing out especially in light of the new Schlumberger news. Sienna has one of the most strategically located properties in Clayton Valley located in the deepest section of the only brine producing basin in North America. We are very active in Scandinavia and we are constantly watching Clayton Valley as developments progress at a rapid pace. 2021 will be a breakout year for Sienna Resources Inc. and management could not be more optimistic about the coming months for Sienna."





Clayton Valley Lithium Map

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/77890_d986f35bc4c3191c_002full.jpg

About Sienna Resources Inc.

Sienna Resources is focused on exploring for and developing high-grade deposits in politically stable, environmentally responsible, and ethical mining jurisdictions. Sienna is partnered with a New York Stock Exchange-listed mining company on three separate projects in Scandinavia including the past-producing Bleka and Vekselmyr orogenic gold projects in southern Norway which are both greenstone-hosted gold systems, the Kuusamo platinum group elements (PGE) project in Finland directly bordering the LK Project being advanced by Palladium One Mining Inc., and the platinum-palladium-nickel Slattberg project in southern Sweden. In North America, Sienna's projects include the Marathon North platinum-palladium property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon deposit. Sienna also has the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nev., home to the only lithium brine basin in production in North America, in the direct vicinity of Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak deposit and Tesla Motors Inc.'s Gigafactory. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

