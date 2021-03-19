Anzeige
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Nightingale Health to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

19 March, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Nightgale
Health Plc shares (short name: HEALTH) commence today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Health Care sector. Nightingale
Health is the 20th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic
markets* in 2021, and it represents the second listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in
2021. 

Nightingale offers a health data platform that detects disease risk. With its
health data platform, the company connects the services of healthcare actors
with the preventative health needs of individuals. In addition, the company's
health data platform empowers individuals to take better actions to prevent
diseases by allowing them access to disease risk information. For more
information, http://www.nightingalehealth.com 

 "We are delighted to see strong interest from leading domestic and
international institutional investors as well as from private investors in the
initial public offering of Nightingale. This is the largest First North IPO in
Finland and one of the largest primary-only issues ever in the Nasdaq Helsinki
stock exchange. We are very proud of Nightingale's accomplishments so far, but
for us, this is just the beginning. Over the past five years, we have
transparently validated our unique blood testing technology with regulatory
approvals and more than 300 peer-reviewed scientific publications. The next
phase in our journey is to scale Nightingale's business globally with the new
investment. We want to thank our existing shareholders for their long-term
support and warmly welcome new shareholders to join Nightingale in building the
next era of our growth. We are now in an excellent position to continue our
mission to help everyone to live a healthier life," says Teemu Suna, CEO of
Nightingale Health. 

"We welcome Nightingale Health to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and
congratulate them on the successful completion of the IPO in which they raised
the most capital in our First North history. At the same time the company is
the largest new company in market cap at the time of the listing to First North
in Finland," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is
particularly exciting to bring to our markets a health technology company with
a platform that can promote people's health in an innovative way. We look
forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders." 

Nightingale Health Plc has appointed Oaklings Merasco Ltd as its Certified
Adviser. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius 

 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 

NASDAQ MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
