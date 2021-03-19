Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Nightingale Health to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

19 March, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Nightgale Health Plc shares (short name: HEALTH) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Health Care sector. Nightingale Health is the 20th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the second listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Nightingale offers a health data platform that detects disease risk. With its health data platform, the company connects the services of healthcare actors with the preventative health needs of individuals. In addition, the company's health data platform empowers individuals to take better actions to prevent diseases by allowing them access to disease risk information. For more information, http://www.nightingalehealth.com "We are delighted to see strong interest from leading domestic and international institutional investors as well as from private investors in the initial public offering of Nightingale. This is the largest First North IPO in Finland and one of the largest primary-only issues ever in the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. We are very proud of Nightingale's accomplishments so far, but for us, this is just the beginning. Over the past five years, we have transparently validated our unique blood testing technology with regulatory approvals and more than 300 peer-reviewed scientific publications. The next phase in our journey is to scale Nightingale's business globally with the new investment. We want to thank our existing shareholders for their long-term support and warmly welcome new shareholders to join Nightingale in building the next era of our growth. We are now in an excellent position to continue our mission to help everyone to live a healthier life," says Teemu Suna, CEO of Nightingale Health. "We welcome Nightingale Health to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and congratulate them on the successful completion of the IPO in which they raised the most capital in our First North history. At the same time the company is the largest new company in market cap at the time of the listing to First North in Finland," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is particularly exciting to bring to our markets a health technology company with a platform that can promote people's health in an innovative way. We look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders." Nightingale Health Plc has appointed Oaklings Merasco Ltd as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. NASDAQ MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com