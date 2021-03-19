Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) has completed the first phase of the construction of its planned 25 MW electrolysis hydrogen plants in the Tainan Technology Industrial Park. These plants will provide ultra-high purity hydrogen to the semiconductor industry as well as serve emerging hydrogen energy applications in Taiwan. This project is in line with the Group's Climate Objectives which include the development of hydrogen applications and ecosystems for the industry and other markets.

Air Liquide, through its majority owned joint-venture Air Liquide Far Eastern (ALFE), has completed the first phase of the construction of the hydrogen electrolyzers it has set to build in the Science Parks of Tainan and Hsinchu in Taiwan. Announced in April 2020, as part of a larger 200 million euro investment, these capacities will be able to produce up to 5,000 Nm3 of ultra-high purity hydrogen per hour. After successfully reaching the Phase 1 commissioning milestone, Air Liquide will continue the construction of its Phase 2 to Phase 5 hydrogen electrolyzer plants in Taiwan over the next 2 years for a total capacity of 25MW.

These production plants will enable Air Liquide to meet the emerging demand for ultra-high purity hydrogen for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV) applications and leverage a more environmentally-friendly production process of hydrogen to support the environmental objectives of the major semiconductor industry customers in Taiwan.

Once the whole project is completed and the hydrogen plants are supplied with renewable energy, over 35,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) direct emissions will be saved annually when compared to traditional hydrogen production processes.

This new local and reliable low-carbon hydrogen supply will further reinforce Taiwan's leading position in the semiconductor industry. Moreover, this new hydrogen production plant the third operated by Air Liquide in Taiwan will also allow the promotion of low-carbon hydrogen for fuel cell applications, to support the emergence of hydrogen storage or mobility projects in the region

François Abrial, Member of the Air Liquide Group's Executive Committee supervising Asia Pacific, said: "The fight against climate change and for the energy transition will not succeed without a profound transformation of industries and consumption habits. This project is one of many actions we are taking to foster a more sustainable industrial environment. We support our Industrial and Electronics customers by developing solutions that help reduce the CO2 footprint in their manufacturing processes."

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com

Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210319005034/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

media@airliquide.com

Investor Relations

IRTeam@airliquide.com