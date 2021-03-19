DJ Sberbank: On Holding a Meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer and Its Agenda

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: On Holding a Meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer and Its Agenda 19-March-2021 / 10:24 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- STATEMENT of the Material Fact "On Holding a Meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer and Its Agenda" 1. General information 1.1 Full company name of the issuer Sberbank of Russia 1.2 Short company name of the issuer Sberbank Russian Federation, Moscow 1.3 Location of the issuer 1027700132195 1.4 OGRN (Primary State Registration Number) of the issuer 7707083893 1.5 INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of the issuer 1.6 Unique code assigned by the registration authority to the 1481? issuer 1.7 Websites used by the issuer to disclose information http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/ company.aspx?id=3043, www.sberbank.com 1.8 Date of the reported event (material fact) (if applicable) 18/03/2021 2. Contents of the Statement 2.1 Date of the decision by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board 18/03/2021 on holding the meeting of the Supervisory Board 2.2 Date of the meeting of the Supervisory Board 19/03/2021 Agenda for the meeting of the Supervisory Board: 1. On approving the annual accounting (financial) statements of Sberbank for 2020. 2. On Sberbank's IFRS consolidated financial statements. 3. On reviewing the Sberbank Group Risk Report for 2020. 4. On reviewing matters related to preparing and holding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2020 performance: 4.1. On reviewing the candidates to the Supervisory Board proposed by the shareholders of Sberbank to be elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2020 performance. 4.2. On convening the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2020 performance. 4.3. On the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2020 performance. 4.4. On preliminary approval of Sberbank Annual Report for 2020, which includes a report on related-party transactions made by Sberbank in 2020. 4.5. On the distribution of Sberbank profits and recommendations on the amount of dividends payable for 2020. 2.3 4.6. On the date on which persons entitled to dividends are determined. 4.7. On appointment of the auditing organization of Sberbank. 4.8. On a related-party transaction. 4.9. On reviewing the draft new version of Sberbank Charter. 4.10. On the amount of basic remuneration payable to the members of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank. 4.11. On reviewing amendments to the Regulations on Remuneration and Compensation Payable to the members of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank. 4.12. On approving the form and text of voting ballots to be used at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2020 performance. 4.13. On finalizing the list of information (materials) provided for review to the persons entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2020 performance, and the procedure for providing such information. 4.14. Interim report on the activity of the Committee for Minority Shareholder Relations and on the analysis of Sberbank's investor base structure. 5. On ecosystem metrics for 2020. 6. On the subbranch network development status. 3. Signature Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank B. Zlatkis 18 March 2021 L.S. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 95891 EQS News ID: 1176875 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2021 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)