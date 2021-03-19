Crystalead Prepares for Enhanced Market Activity in Post COVID-19 Era

LONDON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In wake of the digital marketing sector showing signs of recovery from the slowdown, caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, digital marketing firm Crystalead is taking active steps in preparation for high demand for its services in the near future. These steps include staffing positions in the analytic and customer service departments, maintenance on the brand's intuitive campaigning platform, and others.

"We want to be one step ahead of the situation," commented the company's spokesperson Johnathan Greenwood, "so we're gearing ourselves up now for the expected registration of thousands of new customers from around the world. This is based on the rising popularity we've been noticing of our platform, week by week, in the past few months. We're committed to giving our customers the most intuitive, comfortable and speedy process, as we've always done."

A step toward restoring financial stability

Now, more than ever, as life is gradually returning to its normal path, people need a stable source of income. That's where Crystalead's 3-step campaigning platform, designated for freelance marketers and anyone in the industry looking for a way to make ends meet, comes into play. With it, a campaign can be created and targeted in a matter of minutes, directed at different industries such as nutrition, commerce, real estate, education, technology, and more.

In addition, Crystalead's team of analyzers and advertising specialists monitor all campaigns released to thousands of different partner websites, on a personal basis. The data is processed and then transmitted to users, along with recommendations regarding optimization and enhancement, to promote higher exposure. "It is going to be the same trusted process, only faster and more accurate. Our clients deserve nothing but the best service, and that's why we're going to put a lot of time and energy into perfecting it," promised Greenwood.

About Crystalead