WKN: A12A18 ISIN: NO0010716582 Ticker-Symbol: 1AKA 
Tradegate
19.03.21
08:01 Uhr
1,437 Euro
-0,008
-0,55 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX Total Return Index
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3991,41710:36
1,3971,41910:36
19.03.2021
Aker Solutions ASA: Annual, Sustainability and Corporate Governance Reports for 2020

OSLO, Norway, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, sustainability report and corporate governance report for 2020.

The reports are attached and also available on https://akersolutions.com/annual-reports, https://akersolutions.com/sustainability-reports and https://akersolutions.com/corporate-governance.

Media Contact:
Torbjørn Andersen, mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:
Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-asa--annual--sustainability-and-corporate-governance-reports-for-2020,c3309137

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/3309137/a9fcbbf8518d7e35.pdf

Annual Report 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/3309137/a8c811506bfaff9c.pdf

Sustainability Report 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/3309137/a4043754d0571bde.pdf

Corporate Governance Report 2020

© 2021 PR Newswire
