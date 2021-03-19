Mining Newsflash mit Discovery Metals, Condor Gold, Hannan Metals und Aztec MineralsQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Di
|Aztec Minerals Corp: Aztec, partners expand Tombstone to 434.4 hectares
|Di
|Aztec Minerals und Tombstone-Partner erwerben zwei weitere Claims und erweitern damit den Grundbesitz des Tombstone-Joint Ventures in Arizona
|Bohrunternehmen für Phase-II-Bohrprogramm ausgewählt
Vancouver, Kanada, 16. März 2021 - Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT: TSX-V, OTCQB: AZZTF - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/aztec-minerals-corp/)...
|Di
|Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec and Tombstone Partners Acquire Two Additional Patents to Expand Tombstone Joint Venture Land Position in Arizona, Drill Contractor Selected for Phase 2 Drill Program
|VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) and Tombstone Gold & Silver Inc. and Tombstone Resources Inc. (collectively, "Tombstone Partners") announce...
|Di
|Condor Gold buys SAG mill from First Majestic: Aim- and TSX-listed Condor Gold has entered into an agreement ...
|Mo
|Condor Gold to purchase new SAG mill package
|Mo
|Condor Gold PLC: Condor to buy SAG mill from First Majestic
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|10:35
|Mining Newsflash with Discovery Metals, Condor Gold, Hannan Metals and Aztec Minerals
|Mining Newsflash with Discovery Metals, Condor Gold, Hannan Metals and Aztec Mineral Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|10:35
|Mining Newsflash mit Discovery Metals, Condor Gold, Hannan Metals und Aztec Minerals
|Mining Newsflash mit Discovery Metals, Condor Gold, Hannan Metals und Aztec Mineral Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Mo
|Discovery Metals meldet 2.290 g/t AgÄq über 1,3 m und 1.605 g/t AgÄq über 2,9 m aus Bohrungen auf Erzgängen in Cordero
|15. März 2021, Toronto, Ontario - Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVMF)
("Discovery" oder das "Unternehmen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/discovery-metals-Corp/)...
|Mo
|Discovery Metals gibt Ernennung von Jennifer Wagner in den Board of Directors bekannt
|12. März 2021, Toronto, Ontario - Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVMF) ("Discovery" oder das "Unternehmen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/discovery-metals-corp/)...
|Mo
|Discovery Metals Corp: Discovery Metals drills 1.3m of 2,290g/t AgEq in Mexico
|Mo
|Hannan entdeckt erste hochgradige Kupfer-Silber-Aufschlüsse über 2,5 km Streichlänge auf Tabalosos in Peru
|Kanalschürfproben enthalten 2,0 Meter mit 4,9 % Kupfer und 62 g/t Silber
Vancouver, Kanada - Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan" oder das "Unternehmen") (TSXV:...
|10.03.
|Spektakuläre Entdeckung: Japanischer Staat setzt auf diese Kupfer-Aktie! High Grade Funde gemeldet!
|09.03.
|Hannan Metals Ltd: Hannan Metals samples two m of 4.9% Cu at Tabalosos
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AZTEC MINERALS CORP
|0,202
|-1,94 %
|CONDOR GOLD PLC
|0,580
|+4,50 %
|DISCOVERY METALS CORP
|1,490
|+2,05 %
|HANNAN METALS LTD
|0,360
|+5,26 %