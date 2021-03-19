The device will go into mass production in the second half of this year. It features an efficiency of 99.01% and is claimed to be the most powerful string inverter ever launched on the market to date.Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow has launched a new string inverter with a power output of 325 kW, which it claims is the most powerful string inverter ever launched on the market to date. The SG320HX inverter is an upgraded version of the SG225HX, unveiled in 2019 with a power rate of 225 kW. The device measures 1,100 x 890 x 360mm and weighs 110 kg. It offers a reported efficiency of 99.01%, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...