KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, announced today that Nancy Stuart has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective March 18, 2021. Ms. Stuart is Chief Operating Officer at Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) and is a leader in strategic planning, business operations and business development in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

"We are pleased to welcome Nancy to our Board of Directors. Her experience at a broad range of companies from both a strategic and operational perspective will be valuable," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "Our portfolio of clinical-stage assets has grown, and we look forward to Nancy's input to help us as we evolve into a commercial-stage organization with our oral HAE franchise."

"I am delighted to join the KalVista Board at such a transformational point," said Nancy Stuart. "The recent positive data shown with KVD900 as an oral on-demand treatment for HAE attacks marks such an important advancement for patients. I am proud to be a part of the process to bring KVD900 and other efficacious oral treatments forward."

Ms. Stuart has over 25 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry including tactical, operational and development activities. Prior to joining Concert, Ms. Stuart held senior business and drug development positions in large and small biotechnology and clinical development companies including Amgen Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Genzyme Corp. She also serves on the Board of Directors of The Greater Boston YMCA. Ms. Stuart received her M.B.A. from the Simmons College Graduate School of Management and her B.S. from the University of Michigan.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing KVD900 as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks, which completed a Phase 2 efficacy trial in February 2021, demonstrating statistical and clinical significance across all endpoints. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE with a Phase 2 clinical trial expected to initiate in the second quarter of 2021. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the potential impact of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence or complete clinical studies and to obtain regulatory approvals for KVD900, KVD824 and other candidates in development, the ability of KVD900, KVD824 and other candidates in development to treat HAE or DME, the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program, and the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund our operations. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our annual report on Form 10-K filed on July 1, 2020, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210319005035/en/

Contacts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Leah Monteiro

Senior Director, Corporate Communications Investor Relations

857-999-0808

leah.monteiro@kalvista.com