IQE Limited: Major Investment House Looking at adding ITTx to its Portfolio

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / A major Israeli asset manager is looking at further increasing its exposure to the crypto sector by adding the ITTx to its digital asset portfolio.

This comes amidst reports that major institutional investors such as Tesla, Microstrategy and London-based asset manager, Ruffer Investment Company are gaining exposure to digital assets by scooping up Bitcoin (BTC) in droves, collectively purchasing hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of the cryptocurrency, powering what can be considered the biggest crypto bull run since 2017.

According to asset management firm CoinShares, inflows into Bitcoin and other crypto investment products hit $1.3 billion in January this year and analysts believe that the institutional investors who are stockpiling cryptocurrencies include funds and asset managers doing so on behalf of investors as funds and also as a reserve asset.

The Israeli asset fund had acquired $12 million worth of digital assets earlier in January and industry insiders expect an allocation of several million dollars toward acquiring the ITTx which is expected to make up just over 5% of the fund's digital assets portfolio.

Acquisition of the ITTx token by the fund marks a move beyond investing in mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum into other tokens with the potential for greater value growth and capital appreciation. The ITTx token, which possesses a strong global network of strategic partners, a functioning ecosystem and a large community, is potentially capable of offering investors the opportunity to realize exponential returns on their investment.

What sets the ITTx apart from most other mainstream cyptocurrencies is community and partnership-focused approach which can be seen from its most recent tie-up with IQE Limited, which would give it access to the ZING+ video-sharing APP's community which consists of nearly a million daily active users (DAUs) and over 4 million downloads.

As such, the ITTx is an ideal candidate that funds seeking to diversify their digital asset holdings beyond mainstream cryptocurrencies should look into.

