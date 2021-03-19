FXT Plans to Build Binance Smart Chain Powered Ecosystem: Suggests Social Media Posts

NOTTINGHAM, England, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FXT, the world's leading trading technology platform, is planning to launch its ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain, as perceived from their social media posts.

Binance Smart Chain is a blockchain that runs parallel to the Binance Chain. It focuses on facilitating accelerated and decentralized trading. If FXT is actually planning to harness Binance Smart Chain for its platform development, it would contribute to its performance and user experience.

Currently, FXT is running an ICO and has witnessed a significant increase in its token holders. The number of FXT token holders, at the time of writing, stands at 12,677. The rapidly growing number serves as a testament to FXT's huge potential. The investors are more inclined towards holding the FXT tokens to amplify their profits with the increase in the FXT token's price.

FXT tokens are available for investment via ICO sale across the globe. The company will mint a total of 1 billion FXT tokens and distribute them among potential FXT holders during various processes. Out of these 1 billion FXT tokens, 75% will be distributed during the Private and Public ICO sale; 20% will be given as an incentive to the participants for promoting FXT tokens; and 5% will be reserved by the company to fund various activities like marketing, maintenance, and other customer support activities.

FXT is not only unlocking earning opportunities for its investors but also embracing ingenious technology solutions to deliver enhanced user experience. With all these offerings, FXT is emerging as an ideal project to HODL and earn while ensuring a smooth investment journey.

About the Company

FXT is a crypto-driven company backed by a skilled team comprising seasoned finance officers, investment planners, and technical experts. The company intends to raise funds from its FXT Token ICO. These funds will be utilized to scale the company as well as develop and launch blockchain-based platforms.

