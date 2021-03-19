NHS Industries Ltd.: NHS Industries to Add Be Good Plant Based Foods Ltd to Its Food Business Portfolio

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / NHS Industries Ltd. (CSE:NHS) (the "Company" or "NHS") is pleased to announce that it has executed an acquisition agreement with Be Good Plant Based Foods Ltd ("Be Good"), pursuant to which NHS will acquire a 100% interest in the plant based foods company in exchange for common shares of NHS Industries Ltd.

It is anticipated that the completion of the acquisition will involve, among other things, the following steps:

NHS will issue an aggregate of 22,050,000 common shares to the holders of 100% of Be Good shares, on a pro rata basis, in exchange for their 22,050,000 Be Good common shares;

Execution of satisfactory employment or consulting agreements with the principals of Be Good;

The acquisition is structured as a share exchange, such that Be Good will become a wholly owned subsidiary of NHS upon closing. Following closing current NHS shareholders will retain a 52% interest in the capital of NHS.

"We are excited to be acquiring Be Good and welcome the Be Good team to NHS", commented Robert Nygren, CEO of NHS. "Along with NHS' Plenty-Full food delivery subsidiary and its interest in a Richmond based commercial kitchen, the company will look to vertically integrate itself into the plant based ecosystem, including the development, licence, production, sales and delivery of what is becoming one of the most important new segments in the health, wellness and food industry."

About Be Good Plant Based Foods Ltd.

Be Good Plant Based Foods currently is launching its plant based chicken, pork and beef products as well as is investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant based candy products . The company is launching its e-commerce platform with eight initial plant-based meat SKU's including: chicken tenders, chicken nuggets, pork cutlets, beef burgers and more.

More information about Be Good can be found at www.begoodfoods.net and at www.instargram.com/begoodfoodco.

About NHS Industries Ltd.

NHS is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry.

For further information about NHS, please consult the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

