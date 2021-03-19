Havn Life Sciences Inc.: Havn Life CEO to Present at Zooming with LD, a Leading Platform for Microcap Companies

CEO Tim Moore will appear on Tuesday, March 24th at 8:00 AM PT/ 11:00 AM ET

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural healthcare products, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Zooming with LD event on Wednesday, March 24th 2020 at 8:00 AM PT/11:00 AM ET.

Tim Moore, Chief Executive Officer of Havn Life, will give a 1-hour presentation to this audience of investors and media. Afterwards, Moore will be available for 1:1 meetings with attendees, offering an exclusive opportunity to ask questions and discuss Havn Life's business with the CEO. Founded in 2006, LD Micro is a leading, independent resource for the microcap world, curating events like Zooming With LD to connect the investment community with business leaders in the microcap space.

WHO: Tim Moore, Havn Life Sciences CEO

WHEN: Wednesday, March 24th 2020 at 8:00 AM PT/11:00 AM ET

WHERE: Investors and other individuals may access the virtual presentation by registering here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WwKAg8NzRPqULf2w-UZqog

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro and host of Zooming With LD, noted "Psychedelic medicine has the potential to be a game-changer for millions of people around the world. At LD Micro, we are always eager to give a platform to unique, forward-thinking companies. Havn Life is bringing a truly new vision to biotech and natural healthcare products."

About Havn Life Sciences Inc.

Havn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company on a mission to unlock human potential using evidence-informed research. The Company is focused on standardized, quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, and the development of natural health care products from non-regulated compounds. Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube

