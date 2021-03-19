Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2021) - Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTC PINK: VBSCF) (FSE: A061) (the "Company" or "Vibe"), a vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement with Venture North Capital Inc. ("Venture North") to provide investor relations, strategic marketing, and business consulting services. Venture North is a Toronto based capital markets consulting firm specializing in executing strategic investor outreach campaigns.

Mark Waldron, CEO of Vibe commented, "This is a very exciting time for Vibe. We are well positioned to execute our growth strategy; expanding our retail dispensary portfolio and our cultivation assets across California to meet the increasing demand for our Vibe By California and Hype Cannabis Co. products. We look forward to working with Venture North and introducing the Vibe story to the North American investment community."

Pursuant to the terms of the consulting agreement, which has an initial term of 3 months, the Company will pay a monthly cash fee of $7,500 and has agreed to issue 140,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"), with an exercise price at $1.05. Of the options issued to Venture North, 35,000 shall vest immediately and an additional 35,000 options will vest quarterly in arrears.

The Options will be subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and will vest in accordance with the provisions therein and the policies of the CSE. The appointment of Venture North as an investor relations consultant to the Company and the granting of the Options remain subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the CSE.

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana and Vibe CBD products. In California, Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand.

To learn more about Vibe, please visit www.vibebycalifornia.com.

