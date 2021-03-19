Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.: Naturally Splendid Announces Warrant Exercise Raises Additional $612,865

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (TSXV:NSP) (FRANKFURT:50N) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces it has received an additional $612,865 in cash from the exercise of warrants. The warrants were exercised at a price of $0.055 for a total of 11,143,000 common shares being issued. Following the issuance of these shares, Naturally Splendid will have 217,946,007 common shares outstanding.

Previously on March 5, 2021, the Company announced $254,980 in cash from the exercise of warrants. Cumulatively the Company has now received a total of $867,854 through the exercise of warrants.

Naturally Splendid CEO Craig Goodwin states," A strategic investor has exercised this recent round of warrants, which has allowed the Company to accelerate on key initiatives. This influx of capital will be directed towards the operations of the Company to further advance projects such as Natera Plant-Based Foods and e-commerce strategies. We look forward to providing updates as these key initiatives are implemented".

British Columbia Institution of Technology (BCIT ) Survey

The Company also just completed an exciting survey with a dedicated team of Marketing students from the British Columbia Institution of Technology (BCIT) that aims to explore gen-z and millennials' awareness, knowledge, and perception of plant-based foods.

BCIT, established in 1964, is one of BC's largest post-secondary institutions with more than 48,000 students. The institution has gained an exceptional reputation partnering learners and industry for success through workforce development.

The findings from the survey will provide insight to consumer preferences for future Plant-Based Protein Foods. We look forward to providing updates on the continued growth of Natera Plant-based Foods in the very near future including our findings from the survey details.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me and Woods Wild Bar, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high-demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp.

NSE contract manufacturers for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many healthy food companies, private labeling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

