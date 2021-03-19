Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.: OMNICANNA/Thermic Appoints Mr. Hendrik Schutte as Research Director of Electrical Components, Sales & Development (DECS), Renewable Thermic Solid State Battery Power Units and Thermic Self-Generating Electrical Power Unit

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / Thermic Sciences International, former known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J, ISIN: US29271J1097, OTC PINK:ENDO), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hendrik Schutte as Research Director of Electrical Components, Sales & Development (DECS), as TSi moves forward with its Thermic technology and the new Electroluminescent Litcoat initiatives as the Thermic Sciences product line grows demand and broader consumer access.

The Thermic Sciences product line gains momentum with the appointment of Mr. Schutte and extra strength added to its International mass market availability for the Thermic consumer product line expansions. These impact areas include but are not limited to, Electroluminescent Lighting Paint, Thermic heating paint, Concrete Thermic Mix for any type of concrete 96% Compressive strength increase, 56% Heat capacity increase and 150% Water permeability reduction. Thermic self-generating electric portable heaters, renewable solid-state consumer Thermic ceramic solid-state batteries, and its Thermic self-generating electrical power unit applications for multiple diverse industry and consumer product brand applications.

Thermic Science UK, President, Antony Spring, stated "Having business relations in place already with Mr. Schutte through sales, research, and distribution of our groundbreaking Thermic technology product lines in Africa makes this transition natural and fitting for the release of these two new groundbreaking discoveries using the Thermic technology. Mr. Schutte's electrical engineering background is another key Thermic management appointment that further strengthens the consumer releases of our renewable Thermic Solid State Ceramic Battery Power Units and Portable Thermic Self-Generating Electrical Power Units for International Sales & Distribution.

Needless to say, the target markets are immense and profound for the new consumer product line of Thermic Science and Electroluminescent lighting groundbreaking discoveries. Thermic self-powered heating units, Thermic concrete cement, Thermic renewable solid-state batteries and Thermic self-generating electrical power units. Mr. Schutte will use his expertise and relationships to help advance these game-changing and pioneering consumer and OEM product lines internationally."

Thermic Heating Paint and Portable Thermic Heating Units

Paint any wall, ceiling or floor into an infrared heating panel! Large seized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future'! Thermic Paint highest infrared heat radiation lowest energy consumption!

Portable Thermic heating units coming soon! Get ready for the revolutionary potable heating unit that can change your life, the environment and your pocketbook! Actually, Thermic paint holds a world record: It's the Infrared heating system with the lowest consumption needed to heat with a constant temperature. Large sized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future' More than 50% of the required heat load can be saved with an efficient layout and intelligent control of the infrared heating system.

Portable Thermic Self-Generating Electrical Power Units

Right on time for the changing living environments and sporadic and emergency energy consumption. The Thermic self-generating electrical power units can power up and generate power for a wide variety of applications and uses, cars, houses, streetlights, retail stores, agriculture grow operations, backup and primary power for computer networks, portable thermic heating units, lighting, TV's, Stereos and the profound list goes on. The Company is excited to release the first generation of self-generating electrical power units to the public.

Renewable Thermic Solid State Ceramic Cu2+ Battery Power Units

Renewable Thermic Solid-State Batteries is a thing of the Future, and it is here now! Imagine electric cars, houses, campsites, buildings, electric bikes, portable battery-operated toys, radios, flashlights, the list goes on and on. The Future is here with Thermic renewable batteries, this game changing technology will revolutionize your power consumption and usage.

Thermic Graphene Concrete

Concrete Thermic Mix for any type of concrete 96% Compressive strength increase, 56% Heat capacity increase and 150% Water permeability reduction.

Electroluminescent coating system

www.litcoat.com

Asia goes wild over electroluminescent paint, Japan being the biggest buyer as evidenced by the wide variety of uses and media coverage!

The LitCoat Airbrush Paint System, ideal for use on cars, motorcycles, or bicycles, allows users to airbrush on LitCoat electroluminescent paint for an even application and coverage on almost any coverage or material. This airbrush paint system works similarly to many other systems for airbrushing paint; however, it is specialized for the application of LitCoat's electroluminescent varieties.

Lighting surfaces to been seen improves visibility and can be lifesaving, especially on clothing, motorcycles, bicycles, cars and helmets. It provides also functional lighting, and aesthetic lighting.

About Thermic Sciences International (TSi)

Omnicanna Health Solutions Inc. (OTC: ENDO) has recently acquired Cannabis Science Inc., (CSi-EDP), Thermic Coating Systems Ltd. (UK), and now, Litcoat Electroluminescent Paint Systems. The Company has voted to change its name to Thermic Sciences International. The firm is being coined the newest North American Entrepreneurial SPEC. Targeting the creation of a very strong corporate conglomerate SPEC themed CSi-EDP "Bringing it All Together" just as laid-out in the Harvard Award winning Cannabis Science CSi-EDP, as presented for the past four years in a row at the Harvard GHC Summit. A conglomerate SPEC Group designed to bring affordable and free education, traditional and entrepreneurial job creation, and cannabinoid drug development internationally.

Cannabis Science Inc. Acquisition:

(formerly Cannabis Science (OTC: CBIS) WKN: A0RM6Z / ISIN: US1376481016)

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney stated, we have some Great shareholders! We are underway with the share exchange process already, we've given the transfer agent the green light and there are a number of steps to go through. I'm pleased to be able to speak to such a large amount of our shareholders! Congrats Guys! We are underway! Forget all this other mess, the stress is over, we are walking through the path one step at a time hard and strong. The Company has begun updating the financials and accounting, and adding to the team to complete the job. Compiling information/data for the reporting periods and filings to complete the process to complete the acquisition and share exchange transaction with CSi-EDP. The company has begun the share exchange process, the transfer agent is compiling a list of items required and we will keep you updated as we proceed through this exciting time!

All shareholder and brokers will be notified once the corporate changes take effect. The Company will make an announcement with the new changes and share exchange process is underway the Company The name change process has begun, company structure changes are underway, company management changes are underway, and the CSi-EDP shareholder first rights are underway.as targeted in the first quarter of 2021.

Somewhat similar to the Cannabis Science structure before it went private, all Cannabis Science shareholders are on track to receive what Cannabis Science had been planning all along. All brokerage firms will receive formal instructions on how to complete the share exchange for their client shareholders during the first quarter of 2021. All private shares held in the shareholder name will be confirmed through the transfer agent handling the transaction to ensure speedy and accurate delivery of your Omnicanna shares. The complete transaction details and changes are on track to be announced first quarter 2021.

*** Cannabis Science shareholder first rights shareholder offerings has been extended and the Company will make a special scheduling announcement at the end of March 2021 contact Mr. Dabney immediately to ensure your position if requested.

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

1. All shareholders notices on track to send out in the first quarter of 2021.

2. All shareholder certificates will be confirmed through the transfer agent.

3. All proposed share changes will be reclassified under the following structure changes:

i. Preferred Shares (Voting Shares)

ii. Common Shares (Current Trading Shares)

iii. Common Class A (Cannabis Science New Shares)

Thermic Sciences International is an exceptional name to Brand the integration and consolidation of the strengths of each Company involved, compounded by each Company operating unit. Each unit working closely together as one utilizing the strengths of each other to grow and multiply revenues. Thus far the Company the name will change to Thermic Sciences International and the stock trading symbol will remain the same (OTC: ENDO).

About Thermic Coating Systems

Thermic Heating Paint Construction Applications (Current European market) Thermic Heating Paint Portable Units (First Goal; USA targeted distribution) Thermic Heating Fog Free Mirror and Basic Glass (USA & International release) Thermic Portable Self-Generating Electrical Power Units (USA & International release) Thermic Cu2+ Solid-State Ceramic Super Charge Renewable High-Performance Battery Units (USA & International release) Thermic Agriculture (USA & International Agriculture Applications) Concrete Thermic Mix for any type of concrete 96% Compressive strength increase, 56% Heat capacity increase and 150% Water permeability reduction.

Revolutionary heating with the advanced Thermic technology, infrared thermic paint systems and so much more !!! North American expansions through manufacturing and job opportunities pushes the CSi-EDP to continue to flourish! Creating jobs, educating the public on new Thermic heating advanced technologies and the implementation of such advanced technology worldwide. Not only a revolutionary key to the environment and heating industry, the profound affects in the agriculture industry, home heating and appliance applications are overwhelming. The Thermic business & medical applications are immense and with some infrastructure integration for large- and small-scale construction you are changing the environment to the favor of many. The individual Thermic unit applications target so many different industry applications; only your lack imagination will stop the flow of viable applications.

Paint any wall, ceiling or floor into an infrared heating panel! Large seized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future'! Thermic Paint highest infrared heat radiation lowest energy consumption!

About Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. is currently developing new natural hemp-based products based on innovative formulations to utilize the unique and potent benefits of the hemp plant. Medicinal properties of hemp have been known and applied for thousands of years. With the aid of scientific research, Omnicanna Health Solutions is translating such knowledge into development of effective hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions as well as cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and food brands throughout the world. The Company's health and wellness, nutritional, and cosmetics lines will address personal needs and will evolve with the introduction of new formulations and products, advancing the Company within the expanding multibillion-dollar global market.

Forward Looking Statements

