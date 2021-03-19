Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2021) - Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced today the following:

The Agreement:

The Company is pleased to announce the signing of a private label manufacturing and supply agreement with Titan Enhance, LLC (Titan), an Arizona corporation. Through the agreement, Sibannac will be manufacturing and supplying Titan with its various private labeled CBD and Copper 1 Nano Tinctures and is in a first position to be provided any new product formulations Titan creates. Titan is a newly formed Arizona company created to take local delivery of product from Sibannac's manufacturing facility for distribution to its commercial and consumer customers.

Nanotech and Copper 1:

The Company has procured and installed nanotech processing equipment in its plant to be used to make its CBD, Copper 1, Kratom and Delta-8 THC products. The nanotech processing equipment breaks down the size of the molecules in the active ingredients which can provide enhanced absorption and bioavailability. This will allow Sibannac to develop best-in-class, proprietary formulations to maximize efficacy. This will enable potential future licensing deals, manufacturing deals, supply agreements, partnerships, and proprietary products. All Titan products will be manufactured using nano tech under the agreement. Sibannac previously announced its agreement with Mitosynergy, its Copper 1 raw material supplier. Information on the benefits of Copper 1 can be found at Mitosynergy's site.

"I'm truly excited to move forward on bringing our line of Copper 1 products to market. Not many companies have knowledge of the attributes of Copper 1, the access to the raw material and manufacturing capabilities," states David Mersky, CEO of Sibannac, "As we continue the development and design for our own brand, it is wonderful that we have an opportunity to enter into a contract manufacturing deal. The Company is consistently moving into the marketplace with a concentration on vertical integration, where we are sourcing, designing, manufacturing, and selling products directly. The year is off to a great start."

Delta-8

Sibannac will also be using its nanotech capabilities to produce its Delta-8 products. The demand for CBD-derived Delta-8 is exploding across the U.S. The Company is currently manufacturing vape and gummy Delta-8 products for sale and distribution were legal. Using the newly acquired nanotech process should provide improved efficacy and absorption, further separating Sibannac from competing manufacturers in the space. With these new improvements and additions, the Company is focused on revenue generation.

About Sibannac:

Sibannac is a vertically integrated leader in full-range cannabis product development, CBD white label manufacturing, web and graphic design and packaging. For additional information on Sibannac, please visit https://snncinc.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sibannac, Inc. (the "Company"), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

Media Contact: Info@SNNCINC.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77851