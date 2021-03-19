French research institute CEA-Liten has created a technique that consists of using a diamond wire to cut through the photovoltaic cells, separating the module's glass front face from the polymer-based backsheet. The process is claimed to be low-polluting and low-energy.From pv magazine France The new energy technologies and nanomaterials (Liten) branch of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission claims to have developed a low-polluting and low-energy delamination process to recycle photovoltaic panels at the end of their lifecycle. The technique consists of using a diamond ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...