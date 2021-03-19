INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.: Intercorp Financial Services Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting

LIMA, PERU / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS" or "the Company") (BVL:IFS) (NYSE:IFS) announced that, in accordance with the Company's Bylaws, its Virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on March 31, 2021 in first call at 09:00 a.m. Peruvian Time. In the case that the first call does not reach quorum as set for under IFS's Bylaws, the second call will take place on April 07, 2021, at the same time and mode described previously. The following agenda will be discussed:

2020 Results Presentation. Approval of the Annual Report for the fiscal year 2020. Approval of the Audited Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal year 2020. Approval of Net Profit Allocation and Dividend Distribution for the fiscal year 2020. Approval of 2021 Dividend Policy. Delegation of powers to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the approval of the designation of the External Auditors and determination of their compensation for IFS and subsidiaries for the fiscal year 2021. Election of the members of the Board of Directors for the period 2021-2023. Approval of the remuneration payable to the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee members for the period 2021-2023. Approval of power of attorney to formalize the decisions taken at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Shareholders may attend the 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting virtually or by proxy. Proxies must be registered with the Company, sent by email to the Investor Relations Office (ir@intercorp.com.pe), at least 48 hours in advance of the scheduled time for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Likewise, it is hereby evidenced that all information regarding the agenda to be discussed in the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting, as well as a valid proxy for shareholders' representation and the related guidelines, are available on IFS' website (www.ifs.com.pe).

About the Company:

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. ("IFS"), is a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama, and has securities listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. IFS is a leading provider of financial services in Peru. IFS' main subsidiaries are Banco Internacional del Perú, S.A.A.-Interbank ("Interbank"), Interseguro Compañía de Seguros, S.A. ("Interseguro") and Inteligo Group Corp. ("Inteligo"). Interbank is a full-service bank providing general banking services to retail and commercial customers. Interseguro is a leading insurance company, providing annuities, individual life insurance, disability insurance and survivor benefits, and mandatory traffic accident insurance. Inteligo is a fast-growing provider of wealth management services through Inteligo Bank Ltd. and Interfondos, as well as brokerage services through Inteligo SAB.

