Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2021) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Andrew Michrowski to the Company's Board of Directors, effective today. Mr. Michrowsk replaces outgoing director, Mr. Tony Di Benedetto.

Mr. Michrowski attended the Politecnico di Milano, Architecture, Urbanism & Regional Planning, with engineering & sciences. He is currently a consultant with an international scientific NGO at the United Nations: Planetary Association for Clean Energy, which focuses on advanced clean energy systems and monitors technological threats. Prior thereto, Mr. Michrowski served as Chief Planner with Indian and Northern Affairs, and previously, he held positions as forecaster, policy analyst and program evaluator with the Secretary of State. He has headed multi-year Canadian EMF in housing study for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation team.

Mr. Michrowski commented, "By my joining the Board at Aires tech, it is hoped that the networking of advanced scientific thinking into this breakthrough technology may allow significant developments in the marketplace."

Dimitry Serov, Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are very pleased to make such a strong addition to our board and management team at this stage of the business as it continues to mature and evolve."

Management and the Board would like to thank Mr. Di Benedetto for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Company's board of directors also approved the grant of incentive stock options to Mr. Michrowski to purchase up to an aggregate of 500,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per share expiring on March 19, 2024.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. ("Aires") is Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires' Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker 'WIFI'. Learn more at www.airestech.com .

