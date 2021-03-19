Anzeige
Freitag, 19.03.2021
Dow Jones News
19.03.2021 | 14:37
Gledhow Investments plc: Change of Auditor

DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Change of Auditor 

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) 
Gledhow Investments plc: Change of Auditor 
19-March-2021 / 13:05 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Gledhow Investments plc 
("Gledhow" or the "Company") 
 
 
CHANGE OF COMPANY AUDITOR 
 
19 March 2021 
 
 
 
Gledhow Investments plc announces that it has appointed Wilson Wright LLP as the Company's auditor for the financial 
year ended 30 September 2021. The Company's previous auditor, UHY Hacker Young LLP, had served as auditor of the 
Company for over 10 years, and accordingly the Directors of the Company believe the time is right for the appointment 
of a new auditor. 
 
As required by section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, UHY Hacker Young LLP, confirms that there are no matters in 
connection with this change that should be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders or creditors. 
 
 
The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7220 9795     (Gledhow Investments plc) 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0008842717 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           GDH 
Sequence No.:   95917 
EQS News ID:    1176990 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2021 09:06 ET (13:06 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
