COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - LEG Immobilien EUR500mil 12yr
London, March 19
Post-Stabilisation Notice
19thMarch 2021
LEG Immobilien SE
EUR500mil(no grow) 0.875% Notes due 30 March 2033
Launched under the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 15 March 2021
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|LEG Immobilien SE
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H3JU7
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€500,000,000
|Description:
|0.875% Notes due 30 March 2033
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Merrill Lynch International
