Freitag, 19.03.2021
Wirklich nochmal fast 1.000% bis zum Sommer?
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
19.03.21
14:39 Uhr
5,292 Euro
-0,194
-3,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
PR Newswire
19.03.2021 | 14:46
49 Leser
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - LEG Immobilien EUR500mil 12yr

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - LEG Immobilien EUR500mil 12yr

PR Newswire

London, March 19

Post-Stabilisation Notice

19thMarch 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

LEG Immobilien SE

EUR500mil(no grow) 0.875% Notes due 30 March 2033

Launched under the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 15 March 2021

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:LEG Immobilien SE
Guarantor (if any):n/a
ISIN:DE000A3H3JU7
Aggregate nominal amount:€500,000,000
Description:0.875% Notes due 30 March 2033
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Merrill Lynch International

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

© 2021 PR Newswire
