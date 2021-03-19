Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor began building its new wafer manufacturing facility in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region. Shanghai Electric is setting up a hydrogen research center with the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor has began construction on its new 50 GW wafer manufacturing facility in the city of Yinchuan, the provincial capital of the Ningxia Hui autonomous region. The factory will produce wafers with a size of 210mm. The company has invested RMB12 billion ($1.88 billion) in the new production. The facility is expected ...

