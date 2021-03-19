Minerco, Inc: Minerco Announces Details for Weekly Investor Conference Call

Company's Second "Shroom Zoom" Weekly Calls to Be Hosted Upcoming Sunday at 5:30 PM ET ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / Minerco (OTC PINK:MINE) today provided dial-in information for its weekly conference call with the investment community. Details for the Company's second call as part of this weekly series are as follows: Minerco (OTC PINK:MINE) today provided dial-in information for its weekly conference call with the investment community. Details for the Company's second call as part of this weekly series are as follows:

WHAT: Weekly "Shroom Zoom" Investor Conference Call

WHEN: Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time

HOW: Join Zoom Meeting by:

1) Registering in Advance at Minerco Second Shroom Zoom Investor Conference Call

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

or

2) Dial-in using a local number: Locate Your Local Dial-In Number

Meeting ID: 986 5372 3288

Passcode: 271733

To be added to the Company's investor email lists, please email bmiller@irpartnersinc.com.

About Minerco Inc.

Minerco, Inc., "The Magic Mushroom Company" (OTC Pink: MINE), is the pioneering company specializing in the research, production, and distribution of psilocybin mushroom products ("Magic Mushrooms"). The Blockchain token SHRU can be used for purchases relating to psilocybin and cannabis. SHRU can be purchased at www.shrucoin.com. Consumers can also utilize the SHRUCOIN Pay app by visiting www.shrucoinpay.com. To learn more about Minerco, Inc. please visit www.minercoinc.com.

Follow us on twitter

@minercoinc

Investor relations

miners@minercoinc.com

MINERCO, INC. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For Further Information:

Bill Miller

Investor Relations Partners

bmiller@irpartnersinc.com

Phone: 323-380-4500

SOURCE: Minerco, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636461/Minerco-Announces-Details-for-Weekly-Investor-Conference-Call