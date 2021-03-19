Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Wirklich nochmal fast 1.000% bis zum Sommer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M7L6 ISIN: US50218G2066 Ticker-Symbol: 3LSA 
Stuttgart
19.03.21
08:09 Uhr
1,810 Euro
+0,010
+0,56 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
LSR GROUP PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LSR GROUP PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8101,85016:53
Dow Jones News
19.03.2021 | 15:25
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PJSC LSR Group: Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting

DJ PJSC LSR Group: Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting 

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) 
PJSC LSR Group: Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting 
19-March-2021 / 14:51 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting 
 
St. Petersburg, Russia - 19 March 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the 
leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that a meeting of its Board 
of Directors will be held on 22 March 2021. 
 
The agenda for the Board of Directors meeting comprises the following matters: 
 1. Review the Company's 2020 financial statements. 
 2. Review of the KPMG management letter. 
 3. Discussion of the issues in accordance with the requirements of ISA 260, "Communication with those Charged with 
    Governance". 
 4. Review of the results of the Long-Term Motivation Programme for senior management in 2020. 
 5. Assessment of the risk management and internal control system of the Company. 
 6. Monitoring and control over the reliability and efficiency of the Company's corporate governance system. 
 7. Review of the performance evaluation results of the Board of Directors, the Company's executive bodies and key 
    senior management. 
 8. Compliance with the information policy of the Company. 
 9. Review of the reports on the Board of Directors committees' performance in 2020. 
10. Approval of transactions in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company. 
 
For more information please contact: 
 
Investor Relations 
 
Igor Tsoy 
Managing Director           Media Relations 
 
                            LSR Group Press Service 
Maria Rybina                E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru 
 
Head of Investor Relations 
 
E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US50218G2066 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           LSRG 
LEI Code:       25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   95929 
EQS News ID:    1177010 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2021 09:52 ET (13:52 GMT)

LSR GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.