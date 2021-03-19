DJ PJSC LSR Group: Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting 19-March-2021 / 14:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting St. Petersburg, Russia - 19 March 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on 22 March 2021. The agenda for the Board of Directors meeting comprises the following matters: 1. Review the Company's 2020 financial statements. 2. Review of the KPMG management letter. 3. Discussion of the issues in accordance with the requirements of ISA 260, "Communication with those Charged with Governance". 4. Review of the results of the Long-Term Motivation Programme for senior management in 2020. 5. Assessment of the risk management and internal control system of the Company. 6. Monitoring and control over the reliability and efficiency of the Company's corporate governance system. 7. Review of the performance evaluation results of the Board of Directors, the Company's executive bodies and key senior management. 8. Compliance with the information policy of the Company. 9. Review of the reports on the Board of Directors committees' performance in 2020. 10. Approval of transactions in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company. For more information please contact: Investor Relations Igor Tsoy Managing Director Media Relations LSR Group Press Service Maria Rybina E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru Head of Investor Relations E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

