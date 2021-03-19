Anzeige
DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders 

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) 
JSC Halyk Bank: Informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting are 
available for shareholders 
19-March-2021 / 14:52 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS-RELEASE 
Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting are 
available for shareholders 
19 March 2021 
Hereby, JSC Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (the "Bank"), in addition to the notice of annual general shareholders' meeting of 
the Bank by absentee voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders' Meeting (the "AGM"), published on March 
5 2021, informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the AGM are available for shareholders on the 
corporate website of the Bank at the following link: https://halykbank.com/shareholder-information/. 
 
About Halyk Bank 
 
Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, 
SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the 
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since 
October 2019. 
 
With total assets of KZT 10,387.8 as at 31 December 2020, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the 
largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 611 branches and outlets across the country. The 
Bank also operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. 
 
For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com 
 
- ENDS- 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Halyk Bank 
 
 
 
                    +7 727 259 04 30 
Mira Kassenova 
                    MiraK@halykbank.kz 
 
 
                    +7 727 259 04 53 
Margulan Tanirtayev 
                    Margulant@halykbank.kz 
 
 
                    +7 727 330 16 77 
Nurgul Mukhadi 
                    NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US46627J3023 
Category Code:  MSCL 
TIDM:           HSBK 
Sequence No.:   95930 
EQS News ID:    1177011 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2021 09:53 ET (13:53 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
