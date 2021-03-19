DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders 19-March-2021 / 14:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS-RELEASE Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders 19 March 2021 Hereby, JSC Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (the "Bank"), in addition to the notice of annual general shareholders' meeting of the Bank by absentee voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders' Meeting (the "AGM"), published on March 5 2021, informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the AGM are available for shareholders on the corporate website of the Bank at the following link: https://halykbank.com/shareholder-information/. About Halyk Bank Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019. With total assets of KZT 10,387.8 as at 31 December 2020, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 611 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank also operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com - ENDS- For further information, please contact: Halyk Bank +7 727 259 04 30 Mira Kassenova MiraK@halykbank.kz +7 727 259 04 53 Margulan Tanirtayev Margulant@halykbank.kz +7 727 330 16 77 Nurgul Mukhadi NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 95930 EQS News ID: 1177011 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2021 09:53 ET (13:53 GMT)