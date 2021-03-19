Studio City, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2021) - Web Blockchain Media, Inc. (OTC Pink: WEBB)

CryptoCake, due to unforeseen circumstances at the time of the release on March 17, must retract the broadcast date for its upcoming two shows and delay their premiere. The interview that was scheduled to take place today with Nathan "doggface" Apodaca, chatting about his NFT drop, is not possible due to certain contractual conflicts that could not be resolved timely. Both shows will air at a future date and will premiere with celebrities and NFT artists that are making innovative art and waves within the scene. Further updates will appear on the CryptoCake website.

To learn more about Web Blockchain Media and its CryptoCake channel, please visit the company's website.

ABOUT CRYPTOCAKE

CryptoCakeTM is a digital media company producing content focused on the crypto, NFT and blockchain space and will soon be launching America's first free, 24/7 streaming channel devoted to this financial tech space. CryptoCake is a subsidiary of Web Blockchain Media, Inc. CryptoCake aims to be the most important global TV channel and streaming source for emerging digital currencies, blockchain news, NFT commentary, and entertainment.

ABOUT WEB BLOCKCHAIN MEDIA, INC.

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. is a California-Headquartered, publicly traded company (OTC: WEBB) incorporated in the state of Colorado. We are a diversified holdings company that creates growth through asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders.

To learn more, please visit the company's website at http://webblockchainmedia.com.

