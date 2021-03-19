Sveriges Riksbank: SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

Specific terms for the Riksbank's programme for credit in Swedish kronor to banks to support corporate lending (Specific UBF Terms)

Auction procedure on 26 March 2021

To participate in an auction procedure, the bidder must, no later than two (2) business days prior to the first Auction Day in which the bidder wishes to participate, register (via e-mail) their participation on a special registration form.



Auction Day 26 March 2021 Auction Time 10.30-11.00 hours (CET/CEST) on Auction Day Offered Amount SEK 50 billion (total) Maximum Permitted Bid Volume SEK 12.5 billion from an individual bidder (in total per Auction Day) Settlement Date 30 March 2021 Minimum Permitted Bid Volume SEK 10 million per bid Maximum Number of Bids per offered Repayment Date 1 Repayment Dates (offered maturities) 29 April 2022



28 April 2023 30



April 2024 Maximum Allocation 25 per cent of the Offered Amount Allocation Time No later than 11.30 hours (CET/CEST) on Auction day Base Period (to establish Base Lending Amount) 1 March 2020 - 28 February 2021 Evaluation Rounds (for calculation of any Additional Interest) Evaluation Round 1: April 2022 (for Credit with Repayment Date 29 April 2022. 28 April 2023 and 30 April 2024) refers to Comparison Period 1: 1 March 2021 - 28 February 2022 and potential Additional Interest Rate applied to Lending Period 1: from 30 March 2021 up to and including 29 April 2022.



Evaluation Round 2: April 2023 (for Credit with Repayment Date 28 April 2023 and 30 April 2024) refers to Comparison Period 2: 1 March 2022 - 28 February 2023 and potential Additional Interest Rate applied to Lending Period 2: from 29 April 2022 up to and including 28 April 2023.



Evaluation Round 3: April 2024 (for Credit with Repayment Date 30 April 2024) refers to Comparison Period 3: 1 March 2023 - 29 February 2024 and potential Additional Interest Rate applied to Lending Period 3: from 28 April 2023 up to and including 30 April 2024. Requirement for Lending Growth Evaluation Round 1: 1 per cent



Evaluation Round 2: 2 per cent



Evaluation Round 3: 3 per cent Interest rate The Riksbank's applicable repo rate at any time Additional interest rate 0.10 per cent Bid confirmation to be sent to eol@riksbank.se

Stockholm, 10 March 2021

